Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,356,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,685,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

