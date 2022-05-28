Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $189.83. 292,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.93 and a 52 week high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
