Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.71 on Friday, hitting $189.83. 292,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.93 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.