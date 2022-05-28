Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IVV traded up $10.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.25. 4,078,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $428.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.17 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

