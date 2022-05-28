Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,188,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,539,000 after buying an additional 227,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,190,000 after buying an additional 54,726 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,296,000 after buying an additional 686,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,707,000 after buying an additional 30,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,994,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,206,000 after buying an additional 375,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAR traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.66. 1,073,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.62.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,971.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,964 shares of company stock worth $9,004,113 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

