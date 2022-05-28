Refinable Market Cap Reaches $1.58 Million (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.27 or 0.05755081 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00510705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00032595 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

