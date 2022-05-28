Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Barclays

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.80.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $125.18 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord has a 52-week low of $116.24 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.52.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $843,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $333,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

