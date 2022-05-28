Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 772,500 shares, an increase of 83.0% from the April 30th total of 422,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $342,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Renren in the third quarter worth $165,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Renren by 39.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Renren by 1,034.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RENN opened at $28.64 on Friday. Renren has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $29.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.63.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.

