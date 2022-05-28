Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Rent-A-Center worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCII. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth approximately $4,419,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,083,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $67.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
