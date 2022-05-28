Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $74.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.67 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $70.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $304.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $301.30 million to $306.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $321.64 million, with estimates ranging from $316.37 million to $330.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 22,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 26,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.28. 1,014,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

