Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7308 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Shares of RXEEY opened at $21.60 on Friday. Rexel has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.96.

RXEEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.60) to €24.00 ($25.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Rexel from €23.00 ($24.47) to €24.00 ($25.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

