Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives $679.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $679.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 740 ($9.31) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 618 ($7.78) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.13. 683,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,587. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

