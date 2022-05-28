Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.13 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $8,197.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00045693 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00011844 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.