Robert W. Baird Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $560.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $560.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $562.39.

COST stock opened at $470.76 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

