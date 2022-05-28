Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 76,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a market capitalization of C$209.96 million and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36.

About Robex Resources (CVE:RBX)

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

