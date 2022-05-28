Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 1,722 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comerica by 883.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.19.

Comerica stock opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Comerica Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

