Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,168 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,240. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.85 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 5.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

