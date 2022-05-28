Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 25,490 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in PPL by 12.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 35,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PPL by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

