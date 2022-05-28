Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $7.22 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $188.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $172.31 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.38.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

