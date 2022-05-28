Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 181.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,471 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,120,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 64,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $49.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.19. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

