Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 319,158 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 680.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,158 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after purchasing an additional 415,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 27.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,917,000 after acquiring an additional 334,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,332,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

CHPT opened at $13.45 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

