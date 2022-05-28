Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 395 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $7,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.12%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,370,016 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

