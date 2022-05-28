Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NICE were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NICE. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in NICE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in NICE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in NICE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in NICE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NICE. StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $202.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.19. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.07). NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

