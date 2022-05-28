Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 8,459 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,712,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.48 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

