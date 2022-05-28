Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

ROK stock traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.02. 1,176,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,666. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $191.07 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

