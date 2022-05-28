Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives $2,781.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,781.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rockwool A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Rockwool A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rockwool A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $284.92 on Wednesday. Rockwool A/S has a fifty-two week low of $192.37 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.16.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

