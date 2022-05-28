Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives $103.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

RYCEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.52) to GBX 97 ($1.22) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

