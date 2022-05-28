Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Roper Technologies reported sales of $1.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $11.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $443.88. The stock had a trading volume of 387,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,058. The company has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $402.05 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

