Royal Bank of Canada Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $217.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.11.

NYSE:AAP opened at $193.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.31. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $172.86 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,460,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after acquiring an additional 269,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $54,161,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

