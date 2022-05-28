Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$152.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$152.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$146.78.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$130.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$123.70 and a 12 month high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9999996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 39.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total transaction of C$54,692.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$836,526.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,690.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

