Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 575 ($7.24) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.46) to GBX 240 ($3.02) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Mail from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Royal Mail from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $375.60.

Royal Mail stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

