Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $309,725.05 and $1,465.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 67% against the dollar and now trades at $708.22 or 0.02440422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00509249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00032678 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,970,653 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars.

