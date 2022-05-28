RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,871,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,882,022. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $71.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

