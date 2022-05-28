RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $124,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $90.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,255.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,494.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,689.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,036,551. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

