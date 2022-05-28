Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 1.43. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

