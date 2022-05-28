SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €16.00 ($17.02) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($17.02) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €12.00 ($12.77) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.83) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of SFQ opened at €7.55 ($8.03) on Wednesday. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €6.75 ($7.18) and a 1 year high of €14.20 ($15.11). The company has a market cap of $342.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €7.43 and a 200-day moving average of €10.11.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

