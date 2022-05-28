SafeBlast (BLAST) One Day Volume Tops $199,426.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $744,236.14 and approximately $199,426.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,989.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.04 or 0.00614133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00170809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.