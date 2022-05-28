Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Major Shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. Acquires 13,646 Shares of Stock

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,466.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:SFE opened at $4.28 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 million, a PE ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 261.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

