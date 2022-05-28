SafeMoon Inu (SMI) Reaches Market Cap of $3.18 Million

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $60,539.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.10 or 0.03840258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.99 or 0.00507321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031957 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008992 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

