Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Samsara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of IOT opened at $11.50 on Friday. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsara will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 81.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

