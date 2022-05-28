Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SARTF. Berenberg Bank raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF traded up $44.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $292.00 and a one year high of $947.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.87.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

