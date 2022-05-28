Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of SIS opened at C$14.31 on Friday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.73 and a 52 week high of C$22.63. The firm has a market cap of C$920.51 million and a P/E ratio of 70.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.28.

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,185,375.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

