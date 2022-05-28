SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. Buys New Shares in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 81,077,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,270,000. WeWork comprises about 2.0% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned 11.32% of WeWork as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,219,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,761,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,422,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,805. WeWork Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.11 million. WeWork’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WeWork news, insider Peter Greenspan sold 152,941 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $1,021,645.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,777.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

