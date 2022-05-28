Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 522,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.58. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.