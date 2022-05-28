Scotiabank Boosts Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target to C$7.50

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CSCCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

CSCCF opened at 3.85 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of 3.30 and a twelve month high of 6.00.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

