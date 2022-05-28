Scotiabank Raises Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. National Bank Financial cut Capstone Copper from an outperform spec overweight rating to a sector perform spec overwgt rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.85.

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$4.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.02. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$4.26 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

