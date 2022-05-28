Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Given New €67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €75.00 ($79.79) to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scout24 from €61.00 ($64.89) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Scout24 stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $60.14 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

