SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the April 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCSKF remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Friday. SCSK has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of SCSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

