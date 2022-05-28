Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Purchased by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 203,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,422 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 74,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 81,349 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE SCU traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company had a trading volume of 88,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,969. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.32%.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

