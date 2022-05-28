Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.75.

SE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.86. 6,370,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,433,780. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.91. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. SEA has a 1-year low of $54.06 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

