Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given “Buy” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $157.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.18. Seagen has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,717,081.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,639 in the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Seagen by 34.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after buying an additional 362,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,813,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

